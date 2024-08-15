Disney Announces Tracklist For Pop-Punk Covers Album A Whole New Sound

Millennials grew up with the Punk Goes Pop covers album series. They might’ve also grown up with the Disneymania covers album series. Now, we’re getting A Whole New Sound, which combines those two premises into one. The 12-track album — on which pop-punk artists cover Disney hits — arrives this October.

The first single was Simple Plan covering “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” The next one is dropping tonight, and it’s New Found Glory doing “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. Here’s what Chad Gilbert said about his own interpretation of the song:

In approaching this song, I sat with the lyrics and melodies for a while. I realized that to make people feel what Ariel’s feeling, we needed to match the energy of the music with the rebellious thoughts of the song, along with her hope for adventure. When she sings about wanting to dance, the music is upbeat and fun, but when she expresses her longing for freedom, the rhythm drops so you really feel the pull of the heart. Our band’s biggest goal has always been to show and encourage young adults, the young at heart, and any person that has a dream but faces self-doubt that there is another world out there that will accept them for exactly who they are. To not be afraid to take the next step.

The nostalgia-heavy compilation also features Mayday Parade, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Plain White T’s, Boys Like Girls, Bowling For Soup, and a few other bands I’m surprised to find out are still out there recording stuff. See the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 New Found Glory – “Part Of Your World” From The Little Mermaid

02 Mayday Parade – “Remember Me” From Coco

03 Simple Plan – “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” From The Lion King

04 Magnolia Park – “I2I” From A Goofy Movie

05 Yellowcard – “A Whole New World” From Aladdin

06 We The Kings – “Go The Distance” From Hercules

07 Plain White T’s – “Surface Pressure” From Encanto

08 Meet Me @ The Altar – “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” From Toy Story

09 Boys Like Girls – “You’ll Be In My Heart” From Tarzan

10 Tokio Hotel – “Colors Of The Wind” From Pocahontas

11 LØLØ – “Let It Go” From Frozen

12 Bowling For Soup – “Friend Like Me” From Aladdin

A Whole New Sound is out 9/6 digitally and 10/4 on vinyl.