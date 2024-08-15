Watch Taylor Swift Bring Out Ed Sheeran At Wembley

Taylor Swift is performing five nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, and tonight she played the first. The pop star brought out Ed Sheeran to sing a mashup of their 2012 duet “Everything Has Changed,” her 2017 song “End Game,” and his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

“We toured together on the Red tour,” Swift told the crowd. “Every time I am doing the Red part of this show I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley, like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard. And he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired, but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us.”

Earlier this week, Hamburg’s Panoptikum museum got a new Taylor Swift wax figure to go with its Ed Sheeran. Also earlier this week, Billboard wrote that Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess could be next week’s #1 “should Swift not release or re-release more exclusive editions of her latest.” However, Swift just unveiled two more exclusive editions. On one of them, the track “thanK you aIMee” is changed to “thank You aimEe,” spelling out “YE” instead of “KIM.”

Watch footage of Swift and Sheeran below.

Taylor Swift has released two new digital versions of ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.’ pic.twitter.com/UUUY1ztxv5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 15, 2024