Great White’s Jack Russell Dead At 63

Jack Russell, the former singer of the glam metal band Great White, has died. His family announced in a social media post that he passed away peacefully today. K.L. Doty, his memoir co-author, confirmed to Rolling Stone that he died of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy. He was 63.

“With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell — father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend,” the statement reads. It continues:

Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik. Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date. Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive. His family asks for privacy at this time. At the request of Jack and his family, please refer to K. L. Doty at lemonsuckerstudios@gmail.com as a further point of contact on his behalf.

Last month, Russell revealed he would no longer tour due to his dementia and MSA diagnosis. On Instagram, he wrote, “I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support.”

Russell was born in Montebello, California in 1960. Influenced by Robert Plant and Steven Tyler, he sang in bands in high school and joined Great White in 1981 when guitarist Mark Kendall invited him. Their eponymous debut came out on EMI and the group toured with bands like Whitesnake, Judas Priest, and Kiss. They struck mainstream success with their third album, 1987’s Once Bitten, with hits like “Rock Me,” “Save Your Love,” and “Lady Red Light.” The following album Twice Shy contained their biggest song, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.”

After several more albums and a commercial decline, Great White disbanded in 2001 and reunited the next year as Jack Russell’s Great White. However, on Feb. 20, 2003, the band performed at the Station night club in Rhode Island and pyrotechnics caused a fire that led to 100 deaths, including guitarist Ty Longley. Great White toured until 2005, raising funds for victims of the tragedy, before disbanding again. They reformed with an old lineup in 2007 and the lineup has been changing since. Russell left in 2009. He has two solo albums: 1996’s Shelter Me and 2002’s For You.