The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Christopher Owens - "No Good"

“No, not another love song/ Not one more song where I’m pretending/ Everything will be okay/ I died the day you left me/ I die again every day/ Go on go away get out of here/ Leave me alone, I’m dying/ Leave me alone, I’m dying/ Leave me alone, I’m dying here.” That might seem melodramatic, but with the first words on his first new album in years, former Girls frontman Christopher Owens is spitting straight autobiography. When you know the backstory about Owens ending up bedridden after suffering a horrendous motorcycle accident — then being left by his fiancée, then ending up without a home — those lyrics seem quite literal, and they take on a tremendous weight.



Yet even before I’d clocked what he was singing about, I was entranced by Owens’ return to the spotlight. He recently revealed that he and Chet “JR” White were beginning work on a new Girls album before White’s death in 2020, and “No Good” dials that band’s straightforward graceful glory all the way back up. “No Good” is a phenomenal guitar-pop song, tinged with reverb and melancholy but dynamic and wildly catchy too. That vocal hook! Those crashing distorted chords between verse! The ripping guitar solo! Every little touch is perfect, down to the way the tambourine peters out at the end of the song. We couldn’t have asked for a more powerful portal back into Owens’ world. —Chris