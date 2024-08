Asian-American death metal powerhouse Ripped To Shreds, a tremendous Band To Watch selection in 2022, began rolling out new album Sanshi with the release of closing track “Perverting The Funeral Rites, Stripping For The Dead.” This week they followed it up with a fast, loud, nasty hunk of hefty noisecraft called “Force Fed.” I don’t want to shove it down your throat, but you should really check it out:

Sanshi by Ripped to Shreds

Sanshi is out 9/27 via Relapse.