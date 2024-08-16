Back in 2021, Dave Grohl visited The Graham Norton Show and told a story about getting lost in rural Ireland after the untimely death of Kurt Cobain in 1994. “When Kurt died and it all ended, I didn’t know what to do with my life,” he said. “I couldn’t listen to music anymore because it hurt too much so I tried to escape and went to Ireland to soul search… I was trying to figure out my life when I picked up a hitchhiker who was wearing a Kurt Cobain T-shirt and I thought, ‘Even in this remote place I can’t outrun life,’ so I went home and started over with the Foo Fighters. I needed to survive and get on with life.” And that’s how Foo Fighters started. Now, that very same Irish hitchhiker — a man named Lorcan Dunne — has been captured on camera telling his version of events.

In a video shared by Dunne’s cousin Eoin Tighe, Dunne talks about getting picked up by Grohl, whom he didn’t recognize at first. As Dunne clocked who was in the car, he noticed Grohl’s shocked expression at his “Nirvana T-shirt with Kurt Cobain on it.” Dunne also notes how “the car just tore away” (after all that, he didn’t even get a ride??). Dunne didn’t sound like he cared much, though. “That was David Grohl!” he told his buddy. “Nobody believed me!”

In a caption, Tighe wrote, “So my legend of a cousin Lorcan just realised he was kind of important to the creation of @foofighters @FooFightersUK… He saw a video by Dave Grohl talking about why he got back to work after a visit to Ireland. Lorcan was out hitchhiking wearing his nirvana top when Dave stopped.”

Tighe also shared a photo of Dunne in his long-sleeved, tie-dye Kurt Cobain T-shirt, which I hope to god he never threw away. A true legend, indeed.