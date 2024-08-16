Orville Peck, who famously keeps his face hidden in public, did a song for a movie in which faces play an important thematic role. The movie in question is Skincare, Austin Peters’ satirical thriller starring Elizabeth Banks as an aesthetician who suspects that a rival might be trying to sabotage her career. Peck’s contribution to its soundtrack is the new single “Permanently Lonely.”

“Permanently Lonely” is, in true Orville Peck fashion, a twangy ballad with a bit of a glam, ’80s sheen. “So just smile, get super wild/ Baby, ‘Rebel Yell’ is playing in the taxi/ Skin-deep, don’t sleep/ Maybe I’m permanently lonely,” he bellows in the chorus. Listen to it below.

Skincare is out in theaters today.