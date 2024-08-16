RZA Shares Title Track To New Classical Album A Ballet Through Mud

Last month, RZA announced a classical music album titled A Ballet Through The Mud, out August 30. Composed and scored by the Wu-Tang rapper, A Ballet Through The Mud is performed by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Christopher Dragon, and it thematically follows RZA’s journey from growing up in the Staten Island projects to the high-profile place he is today. And speaking of the present day, RZA has shared the title track for A Ballet Through The Mud, and you can hear it below.

“I have been composing my whole life, although I didn’t know initially that was what I was doing. The inspiration for A Ballet Through Mud comes from my earliest creative output as a teenager, but its themes are universal — love, exploration, and adventure,” RZA said upon announcing the album. “I hope people use it to score their own lives, to transform a drive to the grocery store or sharing a meal with loved ones into something magical, to be inspired and let their imaginations take them into a different chamber, if only for a moment.”

Listen to “A Ballet Through The Mud” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Aeolian Beauty”

02 “Clear Sky After Storm”

03 “A Ballet Through Mud”

04 “Winds From The West”

05 “Divine Intervention”

06 “Freedom Of Movement”

07 “Soft Footsteps”

08 “Good Night 1st Movement”

09 “The Night Dances When You Least Expect It”

10 “Moving Meditation”

11 “The Lotus Arrives”

A Ballet Through The Mud is out 8/30 via Platoon.