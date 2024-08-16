Netflix’s Pop Group Competition Series Building The Band Announces Its Judges

Netflix is planning a new reality competition show about assembling different pop groups. They’re calling it Building The Band, presumably because Making The Band was already taken. Today, the streaming service unveiled show’s host and its lineup of judges, all of whom are drawn from some of the biggest pop groups of the past few decades.

Billboard reports that Backstreet Boy AJ McLean will host Building The Band. The show’s judges will include former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, former One Direction member Liam Payne, and ex-Pussycat Dolls leader Nicole Scherzinger. Scherzinger has already been a judge on a ton of reality shows — The Masked Singer, The Sing-Off, The X Factor — while Rowland had stints on the American and British versions of The X Factor and on The Voice Australia. Liam Payne has never judged a reality show, but One Direction were a product of their time as contestants on The X Factor.

Here’s how Billboard describes the show: “Building The Band will bring together a number of talented singers and task them with forming their own bands without ever seeing each other. Isolated in individual booths, all they’ll have to go on when selecting their bandmates is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and merit.” This sounds incredibly dumb, and I will definitely watch at least one episode.