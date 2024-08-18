A ferris wheel caught on fire at Highfield Music Festival near Leipzig, Germany over the weekend, injuring at least 30 people. Among those injured, four people suffered burns, one person fell from the gondola, and 18 suffered effects of smoke inhalation. Two are in serious condition, the Independent reports.

The cause of the fire, which began on one gondola before spreading to another, remains unknown. Festival organizers responded in a statement on Instagram, translated from German below:

We would like to thank you once again for your great support during yesterday’s fire in the two Ferris wheel gondolas and afterwards. You behaved in an exemplary manner and enabled us and all rescue workers to get the situation under control as quickly as possible. Our special thanks go to you and the first responders and rescue workers on site. 16 people are currently in the nearby hospitals and are receiving appropriate medical care there. We wish you a speedy recovery and all the best! If you need to talk, have things on your mind or need a place to retreat, you can visit our PANAMA Safer Space at any time. You will find it right next to the info point on the camping site. Our trained staff will help you there and are there for you. Today is our final day of the festival. The games are going as planned and we are looking forward to this joint conclusion with you. Continue to look after each other and have a good time!

See videos of the fire below.

Aktuell brennt ein Wagon vom Riesenrad auf dem #highfield Festival! Am besten nicht mehr Richtung Gelände laufen pic.twitter.com/3jh9pGaUhG — mueckenmoerder (@mueckenmoerder) August 17, 2024