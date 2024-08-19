Rooney Return With Music For Frontman’s New Movie Starring Nick Jonas

Rooney haven’t released an album since 2016, but they have created new music since then. In 2018, the same year they teamed with Sonny Ianni for 2018’s HIGH5 EP, the pop-rockers contributed music to The Unicorn, a movie directed by frontman Robert Schwartzman, also known as Jason’s brother and the romantic lead from The Princess Diaries. Now Rooney has provided the soundtrack for another new movie directed by Schwartzman.

Schwartzman’s new film The Good Half stars Nick Jonas as a guy who returns to his hometown for his mother’s funeral. According to a post on Rooney’s Instagram, the movie features “lots of new Rooney music” that will be released “in the near future.” In the meantime, the band is encouraging fans who want to hear the new tunes to go see the movie, which is in theaters now. If you’re Robert Schwartzman, that’s just good business.

Here’s the band’s message:

Excited to announce the new film THE GOOD HALF, directed by @robertschwartzman, featuring lots of new Rooney music. There will be music released from the film in the near future, but would love for you all to see the film in theaters. It opened yesterday so please check the website for a theater near you!

And here’s the trailer for The Good Half: