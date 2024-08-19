Ka Surprise-Releases New Album The Thief Next To Jesus

Ka, the brilliant and cult-beloved Brownsville, Brooklyn rapper and firefighter, has a new album out today, his first since the 2022 pairing of Languish Arts and Woeful Studies. As with past Ka LPs, The Thief Next To Jesus is available exclusively for purchase through his website, with only one song available for streaming in the form of a music video. This time, that song is “Such Devotion,” a prime example of Ka’s thoughtful, under-his-breath delivery and hardscrabble minimalist production.

In an Instagram post announcing the album, Ka writes:

New album, The Thief Next To Jesus, available for download from my site, link in bio. Thank you for still being interested after my 2 years away. I really wanted to come back with something meaningful. This one holds a special place for me. Hope it moves you in the same way.

Watch the self-directed “Such Devotion” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bread, Wine, Body, Blood”

02 “Beautiful”

03 “Tested Testimony”

04 “Borrowed Time”

05 “Collection Plate”

06 “Broken Rose Window”

07 “God Undefeated”

08 “Soul And Spirit”

09 “Lord Have Mercy”

10 “Such Devotion”

11 “Cross You Bear”

12 “Fragile Faith”

13 “Hymn And I”

14 “True Holy Water”

The Thief Next To Jesus is out now. Purchase it here.