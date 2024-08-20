Atlanta quartet Sword II put out a really great album last year called Spirit World Tour that — despite making fans out of Hotline TNT — sadly went underappreciated. Sword II make trippy, electronica-influenced indie rock in the vein of bands like Spirit Of The Beehive, Feeble Little Horse, and They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, the latter of whom have tapped Sword II for a new single today called “ana orint.”

“ana orint” is an excellent entry point into both TAGABOW and Sword II. It has a lot of what the two bands do best on their own: Heavy distortion, weird samples, barely-discernible lyrics, and hard-hitting beats. With the two bands together, it’s even better. TAGABOW’s Doug Dulgarian says:

We drove for 12 fuckin’ hours, just to see our good friends in Atlanta; Sword II. And honestly, I would have driven further if we had to, but Sword II makes sense in Atlanta, they couldn’t be from anywhere else. Warm and inviting, yet the world they exist in is unique to the point that it’s often interpreted as “strange” or odd. That’s Atlanta. City with a massive heart in the middle of the forest. Closer to God. The universe smiles upon people who are genuinely themselves, and I’m glad just to call Sword II my friends.

Listen to “ana orint” below.