Chappell Roan Rebukes Her Fans’ Invasive Behavior: “That’s Not Normal, That’s Weird”

Chappell Roan has been open about her discomfort with her meteoric rise. In June, the 26-year-old pop star choked up onstage in Raleigh and said it was hard to keep up with her career. Last month, Roan said on a podcast that she wanted to quit music because fans were finding out where her parents live and where her sister works. Today, she posted TikToks expressing boundaries toward fans who exhibit “creepy behavior.”

“I need you to answer questions,” she begins in the first video, continuing:

Just answer my questions for a second. If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, “Can I get a photo with you?” And she’s like, “No, what the fuck?” And then you get mad at this random lady? Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know. And she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true? I’m a random bitch. You’re a random bitch. Just think about that for a second, okay?

In a follow-up video, she added:

I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it okay. That doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t mean I want it. It doesn’t mean that I like it. I don’t want whatever the fuck you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a fuck if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just ’cause you see them online or you listen to the art they make. That’s fucking weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, okay?

The caption clarifies, “Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.” The videos follow her new interview in Interview Magazine with Bowen Yang. In it, she explained that she has “never given a fuck about the charts or being on the radio,” alluding to The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess achieving #2 on the Billboard chart this week. She said, “Like, my career doesn’t mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song. If anything, I’m just like, ‘Fuck you guys for not seeing what actually matters.’ A chart is so fleeting. Everyone leaves the charts. I’m just like, ‘This is giving valedictorian.’”

Read the full interview here. Watch her TikToks below.