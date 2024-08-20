Watch Jason Isbell Perform At The Democratic National Convention

In 2021, Jason Isbell released Georgia Blue, a charity album to celebrate Joe Biden winning over the state. Tonight, the country stalwart performed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

At the United Center, Isbell sang “Something More Than Free,” the title track from his 2015 album. Mickey Guyton also took the stage, singing her 2021 song “All American.” James Taylor, in his fifth consecutive DNC performance, will be singing “You’ve Got A Friend.” Watch footage from the evening below.

UPDATE: James Taylor, whose performance of “You’ve Got A Friend” was cut due to time constraints, shared a statement about the positive experience he had at the convention.