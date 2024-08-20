This week the Alan Parsons Project’s Grammy-nominated, landmark third studio album Pyramid is getting a massive reissue thanks to Cooking Vinyl. And Stereogum is teaming up with them to give away the Ultimate Bundle to one lucky reader.

Originally recorded at Abbey Road Studios and released in 1978, the reissue of Pyramid honors its history. This package, which retails at $242, includes:

Pyramid (2024 Remaster, Expanded Edition) CD

Pyramid (Clear Vinyl, Half Speed Remaster)

Pyramid (LTD Edition Gold Nugget Vinyl, Half Speed Remaster) Exclusive

Pyramid (Super Deluxe Box Set)

Along with the music comes a fully illustrated book featuring interviews with Parsons and more personnel, full lyrics and commentary, an A1 size poster, and a reproduction press kit folder. The only requirement for entry is that you must be a subscriber to Stereogum’s wonderful weekly email The Stereogum Digest at the time we select the winner. Sign up here if you haven’t yet.

This giveaway is open to readers worldwide, and the entry period ends Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1PM ET. Just submit your email in the form below (or here if you can’t see it for some reason). One entry per email. We’ll update the page once the winner is contacted. Good luck!