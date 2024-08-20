After a long time away, Caroline Sallee is back today with news of a new Caroline Says album. The Lucky One, the Brooklyn-based Alabama native’s third album and first since a pair of LPs in 2017 and 2018, will arrive in October.

Lead single “Faded And Golden” is out now. “The house where you don’t live no more/ When I drive by I still call it yours,” Sallee sings at the start. From there onward, the song shows off the exquisite melancholy sophistication that has always made Caroline Says one of the most underrated acts in the underground. Fans of the Clientele and Yo La Tengo, take note.

Sallee shared this statement on the track:

Relationships are, first and foremost, ideas. That’s what allows relationships to persist even when we’re apart. We may yearn for an old friend or lover, especially one from our teenage years and our hometown. But there is a bittersweetness to any reunion. They may shatter the memory we’ve made of them.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Lucky One”

02 “Faded And Golden”

03 “Actors”

04 “Eyes In The Night”

05 “Palm Reader”

06 “Dust”

07 “Always Looking Back”

08 “Roses”

09 “Daze”

10 “Lightning”

11 “Like We Do”

12 “Something Good”

The Lucky One is out 10/11 on Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.