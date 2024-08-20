Kylesa Reunite For Roadburn Festival, “Special Shows”

Eight years ago, the extremely sick Georgia fuzz-metal band Kylesa announced an “indefinite hiatus.” Now, that hiatus is over. The great metal-centric Netherlands festival Roadburn has announced the first few acts for next year’s edition, and it’ll feature Kylesa, as well as Chat Pile and Altın Gün. In addition, Kylesa say that they’ll celebrate their 25th anniversary with “a limited number of special shows next year.”

Kylesa started in Savannah in 2001, and they developed a style of raw, psychedelic sludge that could be as catchy as it was aggressive. Live, the band’s double-drummer attack was enough to wreck your skull. I saw the band a bunch of times in their prime, and I never thought they got the respect that they deserved. They continued kicking ass all the way through 2015’s Exhausting Fire, their final LP.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Kylesa recently reactivated their Instagram to tease some upcoming activity. At this point, we only know that the reunited Kylesa will feature bandleaders Laura Pleasants and Phillip Cope, the only members who stayed with Kylesa for their entire tenure.

Next year’s Roadburn goes down 4/17-20 in Tilburg.