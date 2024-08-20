Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk must be ridiculously busy. The two musicians just released two new Fucked Up albums in the same week, and Falco is constantly behind the boards for a range of UK and European punk acts. But that isn’t stopping the longtime bandmates from also rolling out a new Jade Hairpins album. We are just a few weeks away from Get Me The Good Stuff, and today the band has shared its title track, a psychedelic dance-rock odyssey that channels heavy doses of the Beatles and Madchester.

Falco offered up this quote:

Hairpins finally complete the journey from wallflower to bouquet and get the goodest stuff from the deepest depths. Big punches of an immaterial past where the Happy Mondays played a World Cup final, but the fans were the band and the players were the audience. The world is upside down, and it turns out the centre of the earth is a choir of 45 untrained voices shouting, “You don’t get to know what I’m up to, I’ll tell you when I find out.” Guess, imagine, finesse, fill the stage, and be the show.”

Listen below.

Get Me The Good Stuff is out 9/13 on Merge.