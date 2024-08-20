Rachel Chinouriri Drops Off Remi Wolf Shows Due To Financial Strain Of Touring

The British alt-pop singer Rachel Chinouriri is quite popular. She boasts more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. She got Florence Pugh to costar in one of her videos. Her debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events came out this year on the UK mega-label Parlophone. Yet even a rising star like Chinouriri is not immune to the financial pressures that seem to haunt every corner of the music industry.

Chinouriri has been opening for Remi Wolf on tour in the US, but in a message posted to her Instagram story today, she announced that she’s dropping off the tour, as well as several festival dates, because she can’t afford to stay on the road. “This year I’ve invested all my savings and earnings into my shows, styling, and band to be able to tour,” she writes. “While my debut album has opened many amazing opportunities, the financial strain on touring has become too much.”

That album title is feeling sadly quite prescient right now. Here’s Chinouriri’s full message:

Hello everyone, I’m deeply saddened to announce that I have to withdraw from the Remi Wolf tour and several festivals. This year I’ve invested all my savings and earnings into my shows, styling, and band to be able to tour. While my debut album has opened many amazing opportunities, the financial strain on touring has become too much. Despite my best efforts to secure funding for this incredible opportunity, it hasn’t been possible. This is the tough reality of the music industry, whether you’re signed or independent I’ve explored every possible option to make this work because I adore Remi and her fanbase, and I was so excited to come to the States. However, I cannot justify the financial risk it would entail Thank you for your understanding and the support, it means everything to me. I will continue to work hard, and I can’t wait to see you all on the November tour! To my US darlings I will be back as soon as I can!

And here’s the album, in case you want to check it out: