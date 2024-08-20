Taylor Swift Wraps Up European Eras Tour With Florence Welch, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Video

News August 20, 2024 5:27 PM By Chris DeVille

Taylor Swift ended her Eras Tour’s European run at London’s Wembley Stadium tonight, and the show featured a live debut. “Florida!!!” from this year’s The Tortured Poets Department had not yet made its way into Swift’s setlist, but fortunately London native Florence Welch, the song’s featured guest, was available to belt it out alongside Swift. Jack Antonoff was also on hand to perform “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car” during the stripped-down surprise songs section. Watch all the action below.

The Tortured Poets Department is currently America’s #1 album for a 15th week and a new video for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” featuring tour rehearsal footage, is dropping at 6PM ET. Watch below.

