In 2015, Scott Hermo Jr. unveiled the debut Boyscott album Goose Bumps. Since then, he’s cultivated a fan base as the surfy songs “Nova Scotia 500” and “Killer Whale” grow more and more viral. Today, nearly a decade later, he’s finally announcing its follow-up Spellbound. The breezy lead single “Rocky Road” is out now.

“I had to mature and learn a ton to be able to finish these songs — it helped to tour for a few years and play alongside seasoned live bands and see how they arranged songs for live settings,” he explained. For Spellbound, he worked with longtime bandmate Emma Willer, drummer Noah Dardaris, and bassist Davey Alaimo. He also recruited engineer Scoops Dardaris (They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Another Michael, Undeath). Check out “Rocky Road” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rocky Road”

02 “Arthur Kill”

03 “Cabin Fever”

04 “Moose Head”

05 “Lima”

06 “After Dark”

07 “The Pond”

08 “Below The Ladle”

09 “Fell”

10 “Orca”

Spellbound is out 10/16 on Topshelf. Pre-order it here.