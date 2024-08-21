A couple of weeks ago, Foxing announced their upcoming self-titled album with the lead single “Greyhound.” That song came with a music video depicting the members of Foxing at an empty press conference; the chair reserved for Stereogum is quite a few rows back, which we are absolutely not taking personally whatsoever. Anyway, there’s another single out today, this one titled “Hell 99.”

Playing on the idea of the Y2K scare, the lo-fi video for “Hell 99” features a “countdown” to the new year. The song has some blistering guitars and drums, with guitarist Eric Hudson taking the lead vocals: “I told myself there has to be a better quality of suffering/ There has to be fatigue worthy of something but there’s nothing.” He says of the track:

“Hell 99” is about burnout and fatigue. It is meant to capture frustration and mania with repeating cultural trends, the way a cat video and a horrifying news story can be viewed in successive moments, and the mental fatigue and shame that you are left with in taking it all in.

This is the first time since high school I’ve recorded a true ‘lead vocal’ on a song. I needed to scream about how it feels to be alive sometimes. Hell 99 is up now to listen to. It’ll be hell to do live, but fun. — E.M. Hudson (@EMHudsonlives) August 21, 2024

Listen to “Hell 99” and see its Foxing-directed video below.

Foxing is out 9/13 on the band’s own Grand Paradise.