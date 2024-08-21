Watch The Kid Laroi And Fred Durst In The Trailer For Kyle Mooney’s Horror Comedy Y2K

August 21, 2024

Watch The Kid Laroi And Fred Durst In The Trailer For Kyle Mooney’s Horror Comedy Y2K

August 21, 2024

SNL alum Kyle Mooney has written and directed a disaster comedy for A24 called Y2K. It stars Rachel Zegler and IT’s Jaeden Martell as teenagers who go to a New Year’s Eve party in 1999 that goes all wrong — sort of a Superbad-meets-This Is The End situation (Jonah Hill produced it). Among its crew of supporting actors are a few wild cards, including Fred Durst and the Kid Laroi.

Both the Limp Bizkit vocalist and the emo-pop crooner are featured very briefly in the film’s new trailer. The Kid Laroi, making his acting debut, is the one smooching Zegler’s character before immediately making a joke out of the Y2K thing (I bet he dies first), while Durst appears as himself, at the peak of his popularity. Mooney himself also has a role, as a guy with dreadlocks smoking out of a bong. This is supposed to take place 25 years ago, after all.

The movie comes out Dec. 6, and you can watch the trailer below.

