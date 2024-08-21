SNL alum Kyle Mooney has written and directed a disaster comedy for A24 called Y2K. It stars Rachel Zegler and IT’s Jaeden Martell as teenagers who go to a New Year’s Eve party in 1999 that goes all wrong — sort of a Superbad-meets-This Is The End situation (Jonah Hill produced it). Among its crew of supporting actors are a few wild cards, including Fred Durst and the Kid Laroi.

Both the Limp Bizkit vocalist and the emo-pop crooner are featured very briefly in the film’s new trailer. The Kid Laroi, making his acting debut, is the one smooching Zegler’s character before immediately making a joke out of the Y2K thing (I bet he dies first), while Durst appears as himself, at the peak of his popularity. Mooney himself also has a role, as a guy with dreadlocks smoking out of a bong. This is supposed to take place 25 years ago, after all.

The movie comes out Dec. 6, and you can watch the trailer below.