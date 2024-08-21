Minneapolis rockers Soul Asylum had a weary old-soul vibe even when they were young guns, so veteran status suits them nicely. Next month, Soul Asylum will release Slowly But Shirley, the new album that they recorded live with their old producer Steve Jordan. We’ve already posted lead single “High Road,” and now they’ve also shared the new song “Freak Accident.”

“Freak Accident” has apparently been a live favorite for a while, and Soul Asylum have finally committed it to record. It’s a sly, craggy semi-acoustic number with a great chorus, and it reminds me of Tom Petty. In a press release, frontman Dave Pirner says, “It’s built from experience and pain and shame. The joke’s always on me, let’s just put it that way. Everyone makes mistakes.” Check it out below.

Slowly But Shirley is out 9/27 on Blue Elan Records.