Flying Lotus Made Two Of Apple’s iPhone Ringtones

The podcast Twenty Thousand Hertz sets out to tell “the stories behind the world’s most recognizable and interesting sounds.” A new episode of the show focuses on “The Sound of Apple,” include origin stories for several iPhone ringtones. It turns out that two of them that have been available since the 2019 launch of iOS 13, “Daybreak” and “Chalet,” were created by none other than Steven Ellison, bka Flying Lotus. FlyLo confirmed the reveal in a tweet today, noting, “Apple leaked it so I can say it.” Hear both ringtones below.

Apple leaked it so I can say it. I wrote some ringtones that have been in ur iPhone since ios13. ‘Daybreak’ +‘Chalet’ https://t.co/HHReqvxUgf — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) August 21, 2024

I’ve been on vibrate for decades, but these are cool enough to make me consider letting every text message trigger one of these songs until I hate it and never want to hear it again.