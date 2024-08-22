Police In Slovakia Arrest Woman Wanted For Streaking After Spotting Her Onstage With Macklemore

Here’s a weird one: A woman who ended up onstage with Macklemore at a music festival in Slovakia was recognized and arrested upon her exit from the stage due to a years-old streaking incident.

What?

Yeah. As TMZ and Newsweek point out, a Facebook post from Slovakian police explains what happened. During Macklemore’s performance at the Lovestream festival in Slovakia on Sunday, he welcomed a 24-year-old bartender from Bratislava named Samantha to the stage. You can see footage of this moment, which happened during a performance of “Downtown,” right here:

If I understand the timeline correctly, after her onstage cameo, but before returning to the audience area, Samantha posted a photo on social media to commemorate the occasion. An “observant citizen” saw the post and recognized Samantha from the Interior Ministry Wanted List — apparently there are observant citizens out there keeping an eye on that sort of thing? — and tipped off the authorities to her presence. It seems in 2019 Samantha, while working at a football match in Slovakia, ran shirtless across the field but avoided paying the fine. At Lovestream, she was quickly apprehended when she left the stage.

Weird shit! I guess don’t show your face on a massive festival stage if you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest, but it seems like this “observant citizen” needs to get a life, yeah?