Watch Lol Tolhurst & Budgie Cover The Cure’s “A Forest” For KEXP

Former the Cure member Lol Tolhurst, former Siouxsie And The Banshees drummer Budgie, and veteran producer Jacknife Lee teamed up for an album called Los Angeles last year. Tolhurst and Budgie headed out on the road to promote it a few months back, a voyage that brought them to the KEXP studios in Seattle. In a session recorded on June 4 and published today, with Liam Hayden on bass, they performed a cover of the early Cure single “A Forest.” Tolhurst has a songwriting credit on “A Forest,” so maybe “cover” is not exactly the right word here. The point is these gothy post-punk veterans performed a gothy post-punk classic in a historically rainy West Coast locale, and you can watch it below.