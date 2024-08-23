Jaylen Brown Is Out Here Rapping With FERG

This year, the Boston Celtics won their first NBA championship since 2008, pretty much trouncing the Mavericks. Celtics star Jaylen Brown won the Finals MVP, but he wasn’t selected to play for the American Olympic team, and he says that he was passed over because of his longstanding beef with the Nike corporation. Now, he’s out here rapping about it.

Well, OK: He’s not really rapping about it. Like many NBA stars before him, Jaylen Brown has jumped into rap music, and his debut single is out today. It’s mostly just moody Drake-style flexing, but it’s probably no coincidence that the song is called “Just Do It.” The track is a collaboration with FERG. He used to be A$AP Ferg, and now he’s just FERG; he used that same all-caps name when he appeared on Denzel Curry’s “Hot One” earlier this summer. Jaylen Brown previously made a non-rapping interlude appearance on FERG’s 2020 mixtape Floor Seats II.

As a rapper, Jaylen Brown seems perfectly solid, if a little sleepy. There’s not a whole lot of excitement or energy in his performance on “Just Do It,” which is a little confusing. If you’ve been wanting to make a rap record for your whole life, wouldn’t you want to attack it? FERG is fine. In the Jamar Harding-directed video, FERG delivers Brown a mysterious object that’s guaranteed to change his energy. Check it out below.

“Just Do It” is out now on Create Music Group.