Maria Jacobson, the Chicago musician who records under the name Fran, released their album Leaving at the top of 2023. Today, they’ve released a really cool new song, a watery waltz called “Florida.”

“Florida” has nothing to do with Taylor Swift and/or Florence Welch. Instead, this “Florida” is a sad but composed track about getting dumped at a hotel in the titular state. Jacobson begs to be taken back: “The real estate is booming/ The grass is greener here/ And I want to get married on a beach, or in a field, with no shoes on, in Florida.” Below, listen to “Florida” and “Television,” the just-as-gorgeous single that Fran released a few months ago.