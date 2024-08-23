Bluegrass giant Billy Strings announced a new album Highway Prayers earlier this month. Featuring his longtime band and production by Jon Brion, Highway Prayers includes the lead single “Leadfoot” and a 20-song(!) tracklist. One of those tracks is the double-named “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe In You,” which is out today alongside a music video directed by JJ Horner.

Listen to “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe In You,” along with Amythyst Kiah’s new single “I Will Not Go Down” on which Strings is featured, below.

TOUR DATES:

08/23 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/24 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

09/27 — Buena Vista, CO @ Renewal (SOLD OUT)

09/28 — Buena Vista, CO @ Renewal (SOLD OUT)

10/04 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/05 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/18 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

10/19 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

10/31 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/01 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/06 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

12/07 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

12/10 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/12 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/13 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

12/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

12/29 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

Highway Prayers is out 9/27 via Reprise.