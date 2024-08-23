The Brussels/Marseille band Cœur À L’Index play sparkling guitar-led indie pop, and on new album Adieu Minette they’ll do it for the great UK punk label La Vida Es Un Mus, whose roster tends to skew a lot harder and nastier than this. The label bills the record as a collection of “fragile pop songs for people who love C86 as much as they love power pop and punk, but who also have a soft spot for French Chanson from the 60’s onwards.” “Minette,” the new album’s lead single and quasi title track, lives up to that lofty description. If you were vibing with all those Skandinavian guitar-pop acts of the 2010s like Makthaverskan — or if you’re in the market for a less dreamy, more down-to-earth complement to Alvvays — you’ll probably quite enjoy this too. Listen below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/adieu-minette">Adieu Minette by Cœur À L’Index</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rattrapez Moi”

02 “Parler De Toi”

03 “Tomber De Haut”

04 “Dernière Fois”

05 “En Eclat”

06 “Minette”

07 “Ca M’ira”

08 “Loin D’ici”

Adieu Minette is out 9/13 on La Vida Es Un Mus. Pre-order it here.