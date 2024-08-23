Buffalo rap hardhead Benny The Butcher has a truly chaotic discography. Earlier this year, Benny released his Def Jam album Everybody Can’t Go. A couple of weeks ago, Benny and his Black Soprano Family crew released an album called Summertime Butch. Now, Benny has a new EP with three songs, each of which has a big guest star. One of those guest stars is Drake.

There’s been talk of a Benny/Drake collaboration for a long time. Drake’s been saying nice things about Benny and the Griselda Records crew for years, and he rapped over a few beats from Griselda producer Conductor Williams last year. Benny reportedly previewed his Drake collab “Buffalo Freestyle” as far back as the 2021 Summer Smash festival, and it leaked a long time ago. Now, the song is suddenly out on the new Buffalo Butch Vol. 1 EP. Except it’s also not. The Buffalo Butch EP isn’t out on every streaming service; it’s entirely absent from Apple Music, for instance. On Spotify, Buffalo Butch is there, but “Buffalo Freestyle,” the Drake collab, is blacked out. Maybe Benny released this one without clearance, and maybe Drake and his team are getting it pulled. Nevertheless, the song is out in the world in at least a semi-legitimate form now.

It’s fine? “Buffalo Freestyle” sounds like Drake and Benny just casually rapping over a muted Boi-1da beat, and I could imagine them recording it at any time over the past five years. On the EP, that song comes sandwiched between Benny tracks with Fabolous and 38 Spesh, and you can hear all three of those songs below.

The Buffalo Butch Vol. 1 EP is out now on Black Soprano Family — or is it? I’ve got an inquiry into Benny’s publicist about the EP, and I’ll update this post if I hear back. In the meantime, check out our recent Benny interview here.