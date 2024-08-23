The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Chat Pile - "Masc"

Have you seen the video of Chat Pile playing Sound And Fury? It is priceless. They’re at the biggest hardcore festival in America, playing to thousands of kids who want to mosh and stagedive and crowdkill. It’s a mass ritual, and the band’s music is an unconventional but effective soundtrack for that ritual. But Chat Pile are only interested in the ritual if they can do something weird with it. In between every song, Raygun Busch, shirtless in gym shorts, holds forth on the comparative values of different cinematic Shakespeare adaptations. It’s who he is. It’s who they are.



Something similar happens on “Masc.” We already knew that Chat Pile can scream and skronk and growl and glurge with the best of them. They do all those things here, but all that noise comes in service of a haunted, ominous solitude trip. Busch’s narrator is an awkward, shambling mess, and maybe you think you can save him, but you shouldn’t. He warns you not to let him in, and then he chants three words again and again: “Trust and bleed.” In the song’s music video, muscles pop and chainsaws dance. If you’re going to take part in a ritual, you should know what you’re getting yourself into. —Tom