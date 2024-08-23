Kid Cudi is selling his own funnel cake mix. General Mills announced Thursday that Cudder, a self-professed funnel cake connoisseur, is teaming with Bisquick to launch his own spin on the product. It’s apparently a nostalgic favorite that takes my fellow Ohioan Scott Mescudi straight back to his childhood:

Funnel cakes always take me back to summertime as a kid growing up in the Midwest and going to local carnivals and state fairs. Partnering with Bisquick on this was a no brainer, they really helped my vision come to life. I wanted to inspire fans to lean into that creativity and bring that nostalgic taste of the fair right into their home.

As someone who likes to enjoy one of these bad boys at the Circleville Pumpkin Show every fall, I fully understand where he’s Cudding from. His funnel cake mix is available for purchase here.

I’m less interested in DJ Khaled’s new cinnamon-bun-flavored milk, which is, of course, called Nesquik Another Bun. (The name is a reference to Khaled’s “legendary catchphrase,” you see.) You can learn more about that product at DairyFoods.com if you so choose.