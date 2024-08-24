Pinkish Black’s Daron Beck Has Died

Daron Beck, the vocalist and keyboardist of Fort Worth synth-doom band Pinkish Black, has died. The news was shared via the group’s label Relapse Records who say Beck passed due to “medical illness.” He was 48.

“We at Relapse Records are saddened by the loss of Daron Beck of Pinkish Black and Zombi and Friends from a medical illness,” the label wrote on Instagram. “Daron was a kind, tremendously funny, and gentle soul that made some of the most creative and compelling music ever released on Relapse Records. Our hearts go out to his partner Lisa, mom Debbie, bandmate Jon, and everyone else that was lucky enough to cross paths with him.”

In 2005, Beck formed the Great Tyrant with drummer Jon Teague and bassist Tommy Atkins. Atkins passed in 2010, and Beck and Teague continued as a duo under the name Pinkish Black. They put out their critically acclaimed self-titled debut in 2012, and release four more albums, the latest being 2020’s Vanishing Light In The Tunnel Of Dreams.