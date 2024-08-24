Macklemore Cancels Dubai Show Over UAE Involvement In Sudan War

Earlier this year, Macklemore released a pro-Palestine protest song called “Hind’s Hall.” Today, the rapper announced he’s canceling his concert in Dubai due to UAE’s involvement in the Sudan war.

“After careful thought, numerous conversations with trusted organizers and friends and my own reading/ research, I have decided to cancel my upcoming show in Dubai this October. I don’t take this decision lightly and think it’s important to explain why,” his statement begins. It continues:

Over the last several months I’ve had a number of people reach out to me, sharing resources and asking me to cancel the show in solidarity with the people of Sudan and to boycott doing business in UAE for the role they are playing in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis in the region. It was important for me to learn and really get a grasp on the situation. I never want to make a decision out of fear but a measured one from the heart.

The crisis in Sudan is catastrophic. Over ten million people have been displaced, millions face imminent famine, sexual violence is widespread, and at least 150,000 lives have been lost, including thousands of children. While numerous external forces contribute to this crisis, advocates, organizers, journalists, and officials repeatedly highlight the UAE’s role in funding the RSF militia as a major factor.

At the end of the day I have to ask myself what is my intention as an artist? The last 10 months I’ve been learning what factors/motivators feed genocide and global systemic oppression. I keep getting led back to self interest over collective interest at the root. Capitalism is the glue that holds this ideology together. And if I take the money, while knowing it doesn’t sit right with my spirit, how am I any different than the politicians I’ve been actively protesting against? How can I be outraged by their lack of integrity while compromising my own? How am I different than the countries that put dollars and power over human life?

For a long time I lived in a shoulder shrug place of “The worlds fucked up, but I’m gonna get the bag. What difference can we individually make anyway?” We have been intentionally conditioned to be apathetic on issues outside of our personal needs. But the plight of the Palestinian people has woken the world up. We have seen people around the globe protesting in the millions, college encampments and widespread information through social media that has not only documented the last 10 months of genocide but the last 76 years of ethic cleansing and occupation in Palestine.

Although dismantling systemic oppression might not fully happen during my lifetime, our collective analysis is evolving. That is where it starts. When we realize our individual liberation IS Palestinian liberation. Is Sudanese liberation. Is Congolese liberation. We are being called in this moment to advocate for the most marginalized around the world. To put our own luxury and abundance aside for the collective pursuit of freedom and safety for all. What are we willing to risk in order to uproot the systems that depend on genocide for monetary gain?

My decision to cancel the Dubai show comes from this place. I know that this will probably jeopardize my future shows in the area, and I truly hate letting any of my fans down. I was really excited too. But until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF I will not perform there.

Why cancel this show and not others when clearly I disagree with the actions of many governments? Because the current situation in Sudan is urgent, horrific and it’s going largely unnoticed globally. I’m following the lead of Sudanese organizers and activists who are trying to be heard.

I have no judgment against other artists performing in the UAE. But I do ask the question to my peers scheduled to play in Dubai: If we used our platforms to mobilize collective liberation, what could we accomplish?

Ultimately, I hope this brings more awareness and conversation about the urgent humanitarian crisis in Sudan. As always, my message is love.