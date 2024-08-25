Watch Chris Hemsworth Play Drums For Ed Sheeran In Romania

Chris Hemsworth hosts a National Geographic series called Limitless, which is described as “an epic mission to discover how to live better for longer.” It’s executive produced by Darren Aronofsky, whose films don’t often involve living a good, long life. But I won’t hold that against Hemsworth. For an upcoming episode of the show, the actor learned how to play drums to illustrate how playing an instrument can help you maintain your cognitive health. He flaunted his chops in front of a humble 70,000-person crowd at an Ed Sheeran concert in Romania Saturday night.

Hemsworth made a surprise appearance onstage to help Sheeran out with “Thinking Out Loud.” The singer even gifted Thor with a shiny trophy afterwards to commemorate the feat. The episode of Limitless is supposed to air sometime in 2025 on Disney+, but you can watch a clip below.