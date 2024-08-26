BTS’ Suga Apologizes For Previous Apology Over Drunk Scootering

Earlier this month, the BTS member Suga was caught driving an electric scooter while intoxicated. After Suga was fined and his license was revoked, he issued a public apology: “No one was harmed or any facilities damaged during the process, but it is my responsibility and I have no excuses, so I bow my head and apologize to everyone.” That apology wasn’t good enough, so Suga has now shared another one, apologizing for the insufficient penitence that he showed in his first apology.

Recently Suga wrote a Korean-language note and posted it on Weverse. Here’s the Google Translate version:

hello. This is Suga.

It is with a shameful heart that I would like to apologize again to you.

I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me due to my wrong actions.

I made a big mistake by forgetting my responsibility to repay the love I received with actions commensurate with it.

On the night of August 6th, I made the mistake of riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking.

We also apologize for any confusion caused by the first apology that was hastily posted on the 7th.

I should have thought more deeply and been more careful, but I didn’t.

It’s all my fault. My carelessness is making it difficult for everyone who cares about me.

Because of this incident, I have put a huge dent in the precious memories I made with the members and fans, and have tarnished the name of BTS.

I am so sorry and distressed that it is difficult to express the damage caused to the members and the team.

I am sorry that the members who have always believed in me are going through a difficult time because of me.

And I know very well the disappointment that my fans who supported and supported me must have felt.

I feel sorry to the fans who always gave me so much love despite my shortcomings…

I know that it is difficult to heal the hurt and disappointment my fans have received with no words, so I deeply regret it and reflect on it with a heavy heart every day.

Once again, I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by me.

I will gladly accept criticism and reprimand as well as any future actions.

Lastly, we once again sincerely apologize for causing social controversy and disappointing many people.