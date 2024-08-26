Mark Lanegan Band – “Union Tombstone” (Feat. Beck)

New Music August 26, 2024 1:22 PM By Chris DeVille

Mark Lanegan passed away two years ago, and the first posthumous release we’ve received from the grizzled rocker’s archives is a 20th anniversary reissue of Mark Lanegan Band’s 2004 album Bubblegum. As detailed last month, Bubblegum XX includes a previously released Beck collab called “Union Tombstone.” The reissue dropped Friday, which means that song is out now for the listening. It’s a smoky acoustic blues ramble laced with harmonica, and you can hear it below along with the rest of Bubblegum XX.

Bubblegum XX is out now on Beggars Banquet.

Chris DeVille Staff

