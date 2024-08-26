Mark Lanegan passed away two years ago, and the first posthumous release we’ve received from the grizzled rocker’s archives is a 20th anniversary reissue of Mark Lanegan Band’s 2004 album Bubblegum. As detailed last month, Bubblegum XX includes a previously released Beck collab called “Union Tombstone.” The reissue dropped Friday, which means that song is out now for the listening. It’s a smoky acoustic blues ramble laced with harmonica, and you can hear it below along with the rest of Bubblegum XX.

Bubblegum XX is out now on Beggars Banquet.