Shaboozey And Former Label Sue Each Other As “Tipsy” Scores Seventh Week At #1

Last week, it was revealed that Shaboozey was represented by a marketing firm who were making up fake stories about artists in hopes of going viral. Apparently there’s some suspicious stuff going on with his record label, too.

According to Billboard, Shaboozey — born Collins Obinna Chibueze — filed a lawsuit against Warner Chappell and his former label Kreshendo Entertainment on Wednesday, Aug. 21, claiming Warner was preventing him from leaving a publishing administration deal at the behest of Kreshendo despite his termination of the label years earlier. On Friday, Aug. 23, Kreshendo countersued Chibueze, claiming they retained key rights to his music after he exited in 2019. Instead of sticking to those requirements, he “elected a strategy of fraud and misrepresentation to deprive plaintiffs of their contractual rights.”

“Notably, Shaboozey had no issue with any of these terms for years,” the company’s attorneys write. “It was only after he recently released the ‘Bar Song,’ which has become a huge hit, that he has taken sudden issue with the terms he expressly agreed to.” (“Tipsy (A Bar Song)” is currently at #1 for its seventh week.) Kreshendo claim that one of the stipulations was that they would own a 50% stake in all of Chibueze’s compositions and retain a right to be paid a percentage of profits from his masters.

The complaint says, “Before Shaboozey became the well-known artist he is today, he was an unknown artist that plaintiffs believed in, and they agreed to invest their time and money to help him develop and reach success in the music industry.” The lawsuit claims the musician has failed to pay the required profits.