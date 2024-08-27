Mariah Carey Announces Deaths Of Her Mother And Sister On The Same Day

Over the weekend, Mariah Carey’s mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day. The singer confirmed the deaths to People.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” she told the magazine. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

According to The Times Union, Alison passed away at 63 from complications with her organ function. The cause of death for Patricia is not yet shared. Mariah had a complicated relationship with both of them, which she detailed in her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. “Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions,” she wrote. About her sister, she wrote that it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact” with her or her brother Morgan.

Patricia, who was a former opera singer, was mentioned in the book’s dedication page. “And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could,” Mariah wrote. “I will love you the best I can, always.” Alison, along with Morgan, filed a defamation lawsuit against Mariah after the book was published.