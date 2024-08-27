Lil Baby Arrested For Weapons Possession

News August 27, 2024 9:39 AM By Tom Breihan

Last night, Las Vegas police arrested Atlanta rap star Lil Baby for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, as TMZ reports. Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was held at Clark County Detention Center, and his bail was set at $5,000. The crime is a felony.

Before he began his rap career, Lil Baby spent two years in prison for firearm and marijuana possession. Last month, as Vibe reports, Chad Dillon, Baby’s business partner in a planned seafood restaurant, was murdered in Atlanta. Right now, Lil Baby and Central Cee’s song “Band4Band” is the #70 song in America; it previously peaked at #18.

