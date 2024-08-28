Kim Gordon & model home – “razzamatazz”

Kim Gordon & model home – “razzamatazz”

Kim Gordon returned earlier this year with The Collective, an album of blown-out, experimental rock that could only be made by someone who was in Sonic Youth. She’s continuing her hot streak with “razzamatazz,” a new single out today that she made with the Washington, D.C. duo model home.

“razzmatazz” takes all that moody distortion Gordon used on The Collective and takes it one step further, making for three minutes of dark, polarizing experimental rock that feels free of any sort of structure. Watch the music video below, directed by model home’s p cain.

