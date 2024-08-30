Listening to Leviathan now, you can immediately hear what a big swing it was for the band. Everything is done with an eye toward the epic, from the instantly iconic Paul Romano cover art to the Homeric (or, fine, Melvillian) atmosphere. You can also hear why it became so gigantic. The opening riff of the first track, “Blood And Thunder” – still Mastodon’s signature song, eight albums in – is one of those magic moments of heavy metal alchemy, a sequence of notes so perfect it must have been written on the wind at the dawn of time and stumbled upon by the Mastodudes on a fortuitous acid trip. It’s just three power chords, all at the middle of the neck, with a few open notes as connectors. In its fundamental simplicity, it moves mountains. Try to hum it to yourself without proceeding, at least, to “I think that someone is trying to kill me! Infecting my blood and destroying my mind!“

“Blood And Thunder” is as close as Leviathan gets to a coherent retelling of Moby-Dick. Amid the titanic riffs and Brann Dailor’s nimble yet pummeling drum fills, co-vocalists Troy Sanders and Brent Hinds deliver lyrics about Captain Ahab’s quest to kill what the horns-up chorus memorably calls his “White whale/ Holy grail.” (That line also betrays Mastodon’s attempt at writing a metaphorical Moby-Dick, in which the holy grail is success in the music business. Personally, I’ve never found that reading of the album very satisfying.) It’s Neil Fallon, the Clutch vocalist who sings the final verse, who makes “Blood And Thunder” the most enduring song on Leviathan. He embodies Ahab, putting all the gravitas he can muster into what’s still a spine-tingling performance: “Split your lungs with blood and thunder/ When you see the white whale/ Break your backs and crack your oars, men/ If you wish to prevail.” I saw Fallon sing his “Blood And Thunder” guest verse with Mastodon at a Central Park SummerStage show in 2015, and the crowd lost it. It’s still one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen happen onstage.

After “Blood And Thunder,” itself a sub-four-minute belter, Leviathan keeps things tight, at least for a while. None of the first eight tracks even hit the 4:30 mark. One of the album’s great strengths is how it creates the illusion of being streamlined while jamming countless ideas into its songs. “I Am Ahab” boasts some of Dailor’s wildest work behind the kit – he’s always been more inspired by jazz and prog drummers than metal ones, and it shows here – alongside the album’s fattest groove. But it also hits thrash tempos and drops a huge, triumphant guitar melody at its midpoint. “Seabeast” is a ballad, sort of, which showcases the improved clean vocals of Sanders and Hinds; it’s followed by “Ísland,” which nods to the band’s sludgy origins with a filthy, almost death metal-ish side quest. (It’s here that the lyrics, thrillingly, start to go off the rails: Captain Ahab didn’t sail to Iceland to claim Odin’s spear and Thor’s hammer, but Mastodon do.) “Iron Tusk” is the album’s one straight-up ripper, and the underrated trifecta of “Megalodon,” “Naked Burn,” and “Aqua Dementia” lets things get truly and gloriously weird. The Skynyrd-fried lick that gives way to the breakneck thrash riff on “Megalodon”? Dude, don’t get me started.

We’re here to talk about “Hearts Alive,” though. At a walloping 13 minutes and 39 seconds, it’s the longest song in the Mastodon catalog, the crown jewel of their grandest epic. It’s also the best song they’ve ever written. Even a Moby-Dick as psychedelic as the one presented on Leviathan has to end with a confrontation between Ahab and the whale, and that’s what “Hearts Alive” delivers. After a twinkling introductory passage that bobs along the waves of Dailor’s rolling patterns, a hard-charging riffs kicks off the final battle. What happens after that first big riff dissipates is what makes the song so interesting. A metal band depicting the clash between a mad mariner and a massive, unfeeling beast might be expected to lean into the violence of it. Mastodon make it sound existential, almost melancholic: “Time and space, all alone/ It can be a lonely place/There it goes, opening up/ I can’t stand, I can’t breathe.”

Like most of the best side-long rock songs, “Hearts Alive” is made up of distinct movements. In a contemporary interview (that I’m unfortunately having a hard time tracking down two decades later), I remember the band talking about how it began life as two separate songs. Once they started mixing the parts together, it became obvious that they were supposed to be united as one. That means “Hearts Alive” feels alive and ever-shifting, even as it works its hypnotic spell. Riffs come and go; the mood continuously shifts as the battle unfolds. As was inevitable from the opening chords, Ahab is ultimately brought low — by his monomaniacal obsession, by Moby-Dick himself, maybe even by his own melancholy. The guitar solos that Hinds and Bill Kelliher trade as the song climaxes seem to ferry the song off to the next port as the Pequod sinks to the ocean floor, Ahab and crew still aboard. The gorgeous and rarely mentioned instrumental “Joseph Merrick” plays as the credits roll.

It’s difficult now to pinpoint the lasting influence of Leviathan. In its immediate wake, peers from the Georgia sludge scene like Baroness and Kylesa were pushed to make their own thorny, complex records of forward-thinking music. Gojira made their own prog-metal concept album with a whale on the cover the very next year, and they just played the Olympics. The German bands Ahab and the Ocean Collective have taken inspiration from Leviathan’s nautical themes and proggy ambitions, but their sounds have veered off in disparate directions over the years. Mastodon themselves only stayed on the track that Leviathan laid down for a couple more albums, eventually making their way to a sleeker hard rock sound. (They’ve still never charted on the Hot 100, but it’s become common to encounter their later music on terrestrial rock radio.) Mainstream metal today doesn’t sound much like Leviathan; it doesn’t sound much like metal at all, per our own Eli Enis. Metal bands still take the kinds of big swings that Mastodon took with their second album, but they tend to take them on an underground scale, knowing they’re not going to be headlining arenas with prog songs about 19th century literature.

Leviathan is too singular to be ripped off well, anyway. It can only be experienced on its own terms, and after 20 years, it still sounds as bold, challenging, and idiosyncratic as it did when I first brought it home from FYE. Its influence might not be written all over the modern metal landscape, but that just makes it feel even more precious. It is not down in any map; true places never are.