Earlier this year, Jennifer Castle released “Blowing Kisses,” which was used in the latest season of The Bear. It was her first new music since 2020’s Monarch Season, and today the Canadian singer-songwriter is announcing her new album Camelot and sharing the single “Lucky #8.”

Castle said the song “sort of has that energetic vibe to it, where it attempts a stunt lyrically (in my mind) to absorb all the possibilities of life into one moment and to be okay with that complexity, instead of fracturing off into myriad neurotic narratives.”

It comes with a music video of footage of gymnastics routines from her childhood. About that, she added, “Questing through the smudged screen to where the inexhaustible competition for greatness twirls. The body is a noble sword, bandaged. But did they win? Sometimes even now that adrenaline takes flight within me. But can I win? And win at what? Lay it on its side, sweet angel. Infinity is victory.”

Camelot is co-produced by Jeff McMurrich and has a crew of collaborators: Carl Didur on piano and keys, Evan Cartwright on drums and percussion, Mike Smith on bass, Victoria Cheong and Isla Craig on backing vocals, and Paul Mortimer on guitar. “Lucky #8” also has some guitar work from Cass McCombs; listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Camelot”

02 “Some Friends”

03 “Trust”

04 “Lucky #8”

05 “Louis”

06 “Full Moon In Leo”

07 “Mary Miracle”

08 “Blowing Kisses”

09 “Earthsong”

10 “Fractal Canyon”

Camelot is out 11/1 via Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.