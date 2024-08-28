sm^sher – “beggars belief”

New Music August 28, 2024 10:54 AM By Chris DeVille

Imogen Mason of the London trio Voka Gentle is about to release her debut solo LP under the name sm^sher. The album, titled pit of mine, is coming in November via the experimental hub Scrawl World Ltd. (formerly SA Recordings). Opening track and lead single “beggars belief” is a geometric electronic pop track with eerie piano and keyboard lines backed by crisp, stuttering programmed drums. It’s billed as a tribute to the late Mira Calix; per Mason, “The lyrics speak to the confusion and anger around finding yourself in a situation that you never imagined would happen.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “beggars belief”
02 “heavy handed”
03 “(forthebirdies)”
04 “mother sugar”
05 “(splutter)”
06 “buyers lament”
07 “(rooks)”
08 “first love”
09 “(yourarenotalone)”
10 “humpback whale”
11 “chaos match”
12 “the reaction”
13 “melancholy blues”

pit of mine is out 11/15 on Scrawl World Ltd. Pre-order it here.

