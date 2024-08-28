The Philadelphia-based DIY musician Nina Ryser, formerly of Palberta and currently of @, will release her new solo album Water Giants next month. We’ve already posted its first single, the discordant experimental pop song “Things I Claim.” Today, she follows that one with an even more experimental and discordant pop song. “Underestimate” is a noisy, dizzy little number that’s full of hammering bass and shrieking strings. Ryser’s former Palberta bandmate Ani Ivry-Block directed its video. Here’s what Ryser says about it:

For the video, I wanted to evoke the song’s cyclical and repetitive nature, and the urgency and chaos of the vocals. I had a vision immediately of fast, frantic movement in a frumpy suit that’s somewhat immobilizing. Ani suggested we shoot in the financial district, which was the perfect environment for the song — a maze of windy small streets stacked with grave towering buildings, an aggressive claustrophobic environment. I wanted to bring in a feeling of uncanniness, with the wet hair and goth makeup, running sometimes urgently and sometimes aimlessly, maybe to a destination, we’ll never know. But it just keeps going like a cyclical nightmare. The end of the video brings some much needed relief, taking us out of the nightmare with the string trio outro.

Check it out below.

Water Giants is out 9/20 on Dear Life Records.