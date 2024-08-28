Last year, the prolific New Jersey avant-rap expressionist Fatboi Sharif, a former Stereogum Artist To Watch, teamed up with veteran producer Steel Tipped Dove for the collaborative album Decay. Now, Sharif has released a deluxe edition of that album, featuring a full instrumental version and a couple of unsettling new tracks.

The newly released bonus tracks “Hell” and “Travel With Caution” are both short — neither one reaches the two-minute mark — but both of them evoke the same nervous, flickering feeling of the original album. This is some fiercely experimental shit, and you can hear both tracks below.

<a href="https://fatboisharif.bandcamp.com/album/decay-deluxe">DECAY [DELUXE] by Fatboi Sharif</a>

The deluxe version of Decay is out now on Backwoodz Studioz.