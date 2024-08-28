Fatboi Sharif – “Hell” &” Travel With Caution”
Last year, the prolific New Jersey avant-rap expressionist Fatboi Sharif, a former Stereogum Artist To Watch, teamed up with veteran producer Steel Tipped Dove for the collaborative album Decay. Now, Sharif has released a deluxe edition of that album, featuring a full instrumental version and a couple of unsettling new tracks.
The newly released bonus tracks “Hell” and “Travel With Caution” are both short — neither one reaches the two-minute mark — but both of them evoke the same nervous, flickering feeling of the original album. This is some fiercely experimental shit, and you can hear both tracks below.
The deluxe version of Decay is out now on Backwoodz Studioz.