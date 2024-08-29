Watch Christine And The Queens, Chilly Gonzales, & Sébastien Tellier Perform At The Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

News August 29, 2024 9:22 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Christine And The Queens, Chilly Gonzales, & Sébastien Tellier Perform At The Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

News August 29, 2024 9:22 AM By Tom Breihan

The Summer Olympics in Paris are in the books. The festivities all went down last month, and they included some grandly theatrical musical performances — Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, and that great Gojira moment at the opening ceremony, Phoenix performing with Air, Kavinsky, and Ezra Koenig at the closing ceremony. Now, the Paralympics are just kicking off in the same city, and last night’s opening ceremony featured some more grand-gesture performances.

Last night’s Paralympic Opening Ceremony was reportedly the first ever to be held outside of a stadium. The parade of athletes came down the Champs-Élysées, while the performances happened at the Place De La Concorde, Paris’ largest square. Those opening-night performances featured dozens of dancers, as well as 16 performers with disabilities.

At least for those of us over here, the ceremony’s best-known performer was the French artist Christine And The Queens, who wore an extremely cool red suit, strutted across grand pianos, and sang a techno version of Édith Piaf’s signature anthem “Non, je ne regrette rien,” as well as Patrick Hernandez’s 1979 disco anthem “Born To Be Alive.” That performance is really something, and you can watch it below.

The Montreal musician Chilly Gonzales performed, wearing a billowing black cape and playing what was apparently an impressionist piano rendition of Mr. Oizo’s 1999 French touch house smash “Flat Beat.”

The French dance-pop musician Sébastien Tellier was on hand to perform his 2004 track “La Ritournelle.”

@lucas_elties #sebastientellier #paralympics #joparis2024 #laritournelle #melancholy #sadsong #bestsong #lovingsong #beautiful ♬ son original – Lucas

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Explains Crazy Horse Tour Cancelation, Says He’s Planning To Return To The Road With Promise Of The Real

24 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”

3 days ago 0

Oasis Announce 2025 Reunion Shows

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest